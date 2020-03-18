Clubs taking measures to counter virus speeding





Earlier on Monday, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel announced a postponement of the local and international sporting events including football and cricket in the country till 31 March as a precaution on the eve of virus outbreak.

In accordance with that, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) postponed the events and provided guidelines to the club officials for the time.

Since there is no match for two weeks, most of the clubs are thinking to postpone the camp as well. A few other clubs including Sheikh Jamal DC and Bangladesh Police FC are willing to continue the camp. But all the clubs assured that they took necessary measures to prevent further spreading of the deadly virus.









On 11 March, considering the condition, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 outbreak a Pandemic, a disease that is spreading in multiple countries around the world at the same time.





