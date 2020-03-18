Video
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:17 AM
Abahani cricket team celebrates Bangabandhu's birth centenary

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

The cricket team of the country's popular club Abahani Limited celebrated the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
Led by Captain Mushfiqur Rahim and head coach Khaled Mahmud Sujon, the club members cut a cake on the 100th birth anniversary of the Bangabandhu.
The Abahani cricket team was in the ground to have a practice session despite the second round of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), slated to be held on March 18 and 19, was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
But more than the practice in the ground, they were passionate to celebrate the birth centenary of the greatest Bengali of all time.
"If he is not born, we probably didn't get an independent country. We also probably couldn't play cricket," said Abahani Captain Mushfiqur Rahim.
"It's our duty regardless of the party, opinion to celebrate the birth anniversary of this greatest man, who is the Father of this nation."
Abahani Limited got off to a good start in the league, having crushed Partex Sporting Club by 81 runs in the first round game on Sunday.     -BSS


