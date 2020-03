NSC celebrates Bangabandhu's birth centennial

The guardian organisation of local sports National Sports Council (NSC) celebrated the birth centennial of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. Zahid Ahsan Russel, State Minister for Youth and Sports and chairperson of NSC, was the chief guest of the celebration. A 100-pound cake was cut and big firecrackers light up the sky of the stadium. photo: NSC