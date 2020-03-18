Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:17 AM
latest
Home Sports

Shakib pays tributes to Bangabandhu on birth centenary

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Shakib pays tributes to Bangabandhu on birth centenary

Shakib pays tributes to Bangabandhu on birth centenary

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan paid his tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth centenary on Tuesday.
Shakib, who has been serving two years ban with one year of that suspended imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report corrupt approaches, took his social media handle to pay his tributes for the greatest Bengali of all time.
"A 100 years ago, a great human being was born. He dreamed big and dared even bigger. He may not be with us anymore but his dreams and philosophies are still very much alive in our minds. Happy 100th birthday to the Father of our Nation," Shakib wrote.
Despite being banned Shakib Al Hasan is engaged with various social activities and hope to comeback in cricket strongly when the ban is lifted.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern and Dortmund cancel training due to virus
Valencia confirm over third of squad has coronavirus
Bundesliga suspended until April 2 due to coronavirus
FIFA to use 'power of football' to combat coronavirus
Japan Olympic Committee deputy head says he has coronavirus
No deadline for Olympic decision - IOC's Coates
UEFA meets to decide fate of Euro 2020 amid coronavirus crisis
Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms


Latest News
Dhaka-Delhi ties based on Bangabandhu's inspiration: Modi
52 held in Rajshahi
Mujib Year celebrations begin with illuminating skyline of Dhaka
PM recites sister's poem on 'Mujib Borsho'
Marine Fisheries Academy celebrates Bangabandhu's birth centenary
Copa America postponed to 2021
Males more vulnerable to coronavirus: AIIMS Director
Will build Bangladesh as Sonar Bangla: PM
Pakistan province denies central government report of country's 1st coronavirus death
British doctor beats coronavirus with paracetamol, soup, lemonade
Most Read News
Two new coronavirus cases detected, total number now 10
Bangabandhu, the pioneer of women empowerment
Van Dyck painting stolen from University of Oxford gallery
US volunteers test first vaccine
President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Kurigram DC, 3 others withdrawn
Italy returnee detained in N’ganj
BIMSTEC Secretary General Ambassador M Shahidul Islam poses along with the Directors representing Bangladesh
Death warrant read out to Azharul at Kashimpur jail
Study: High temperature, humidity reduce coronavirus transmission
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft