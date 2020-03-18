

Anil Chattopadhyay, the actor who cheered every character he acted

Passing out of college, Anil joined his relative the successful producer-director of the period, Ardhendu Mukherjee's unit as an assistant. Ardhendu Mukherjee would later direct one of Anil's major films as a hero - Bandhan (1962) - opposite Sandhya Roy. Though Anil planned to be a film director he made several cameo appearances in films made by his friends. He had a small part in Ritwik Ghatak's Nagarik (1952) but the film got commercially released only in 1977 after the death of its director. His first substantial role was in Jog Biyog (1953) directed by Pinaki Mukherjee, a close friend. Dhuli (1954), another film by Pinaki Mukherjee was also another important film at the onset of his career as an actor. Ulka (1957), a film directed by Naresh Mitra, saw him receive much acclaim in the role of its romantic hero Sudhir.

After Nagarik, Anil had a substantial role in Ghatak's second film Ajantrik (1958), a film which was released in the theatres but unfortunately did not have much commercial success. His next film with Ghatak was Meghe Dhaka Tara (1960), where he was outstanding as Shankar, the older brother of the film's protagonist Neeta - Supriya Devi in her greatest screen performance and possibly of the greatest performances in the history of Indian Cinema. He was brilliant in capturing the nuances of the character selfishly single-minded in his quest for excellence as a singer and cock-sure about achieving a great career, yet sensitive enough to empathise and respect Neeta's struggle and sacrifice for the family's sake. The scene where Shankar and Neeta sing the Tagore song Je Rate Mor Duarguli is now ranked as one of the landmarks in Bengali cinema. Anil also had another great performance as the theatre worker Rishi opposite Supriya Devi in Ghatak's Komal Gandhar (1961).

Anil Chattopadhyay's association with Satyajit Ray began with Devi (1960) where he had a small role. In the Post-Master segment of Teen Kanya (1961) - 3 woman-centric short stories by Rabindranath Tagore adapted for the screen by Ray - Anil portrayed Nandalal, a music lover who gets the job of the post-master in a remote village. In Ray's Kanchanjungha (1962), Anil had a colourful cameo as the fun-loving, bumbling womaniser son of the disciplinarian pukka sahib industrialist Indranath Choudhury - played by the iconic Chhabi Biswas. Mahanagar (1963) by the same director saw Anil Chattopadhyay earn much kudos for his finely nuanced performance as Subrata Mazumdar, a typical middle-class Bengali husband forced by circumstances to accept his wife Arati's (Madhabi Chattopadhyay) going out of the confines of domesticity and joining a consumer product company as a salesperson. He was felicitated at the Berlin Film Festival (1964) and also at the Acapulco Film Festival, Mexico in the same year for his work in Mahanagar. That Anil was able to subdue the innate theatricality of his acting and give restrained yet powerful performances in the films by Ray speak volumes about his flexibility as a thespian.

Anil Chattopadhyay was also a favourite of Tapan Sinha and he had significant roles especially in Sinha's early films. These include Louhakapat (1957), Nirjan Saikate (1963) and Jotugriha (1964). In Nirjan Saikate, Anil was excellent as the sensitive writer Shankar who develops a bond with a young woman (Sharmila Tagore) who has lost faith in human relationship after being jilted by her beloved. Nirjan Saikate ranks among the most popular films in which Anil played the male lead. Sagina Mahato (1970) saw Anil in the memorable role of Aniruddha, an agent sent by the management of to break up the solidarity of the tea-garden workers under the leadership of Sagina (Dilip Kumar). In the final phase of his career he had major character roles in Sinha's Atanka (1986) - where he played a supportive lawyer - and Aaj Ka Robinhood (1987).

From the late 1960s Anil settled down into playing key character roles in the commercial Bengali cinema. The more important of these include Panchashar (1968), Khunjey Berai (1971), Bon Palashir Padabali (1973), Chhanda Patan (1974) and Amanush (1974) - the Shakti Samanta super-hit starring Uttam Kumar, where Anil gave a strong performance as the cop Bhuwan Roy.

Anil Chattopadhyay was a jovial, exuberant person whose interests extended beyond cinema. A fantastic raconteur, he was also a very competent painter who created some wonderful oil-paintings in his spare time. A life-long believer in Marxist ideals, he held the post of the President of Federation of Film Technicians and Workers of Eastern India and Shilpi Sansad, Kolkata.









Anil Chattopadhyay died on March 17 in 1996.





Anil Chattopadhyay is considered as one of the best actors to have emerged in the Bengali cinema during the early fifties. Mostly remembered as a character artiste par excellence, he also gave strong performances in leading roles within the limited opportunities he got.Passing out of college, Anil joined his relative the successful producer-director of the period, Ardhendu Mukherjee's unit as an assistant. Ardhendu Mukherjee would later direct one of Anil's major films as a hero - Bandhan (1962) - opposite Sandhya Roy. Though Anil planned to be a film director he made several cameo appearances in films made by his friends. He had a small part in Ritwik Ghatak's Nagarik (1952) but the film got commercially released only in 1977 after the death of its director. His first substantial role was in Jog Biyog (1953) directed by Pinaki Mukherjee, a close friend. Dhuli (1954), another film by Pinaki Mukherjee was also another important film at the onset of his career as an actor. Ulka (1957), a film directed by Naresh Mitra, saw him receive much acclaim in the role of its romantic hero Sudhir.After Nagarik, Anil had a substantial role in Ghatak's second film Ajantrik (1958), a film which was released in the theatres but unfortunately did not have much commercial success. His next film with Ghatak was Meghe Dhaka Tara (1960), where he was outstanding as Shankar, the older brother of the film's protagonist Neeta - Supriya Devi in her greatest screen performance and possibly of the greatest performances in the history of Indian Cinema. He was brilliant in capturing the nuances of the character selfishly single-minded in his quest for excellence as a singer and cock-sure about achieving a great career, yet sensitive enough to empathise and respect Neeta's struggle and sacrifice for the family's sake. The scene where Shankar and Neeta sing the Tagore song Je Rate Mor Duarguli is now ranked as one of the landmarks in Bengali cinema. Anil also had another great performance as the theatre worker Rishi opposite Supriya Devi in Ghatak's Komal Gandhar (1961).Anil Chattopadhyay's association with Satyajit Ray began with Devi (1960) where he had a small role. In the Post-Master segment of Teen Kanya (1961) - 3 woman-centric short stories by Rabindranath Tagore adapted for the screen by Ray - Anil portrayed Nandalal, a music lover who gets the job of the post-master in a remote village. In Ray's Kanchanjungha (1962), Anil had a colourful cameo as the fun-loving, bumbling womaniser son of the disciplinarian pukka sahib industrialist Indranath Choudhury - played by the iconic Chhabi Biswas. Mahanagar (1963) by the same director saw Anil Chattopadhyay earn much kudos for his finely nuanced performance as Subrata Mazumdar, a typical middle-class Bengali husband forced by circumstances to accept his wife Arati's (Madhabi Chattopadhyay) going out of the confines of domesticity and joining a consumer product company as a salesperson. He was felicitated at the Berlin Film Festival (1964) and also at the Acapulco Film Festival, Mexico in the same year for his work in Mahanagar. That Anil was able to subdue the innate theatricality of his acting and give restrained yet powerful performances in the films by Ray speak volumes about his flexibility as a thespian.Anil Chattopadhyay was also a favourite of Tapan Sinha and he had significant roles especially in Sinha's early films. These include Louhakapat (1957), Nirjan Saikate (1963) and Jotugriha (1964). In Nirjan Saikate, Anil was excellent as the sensitive writer Shankar who develops a bond with a young woman (Sharmila Tagore) who has lost faith in human relationship after being jilted by her beloved. Nirjan Saikate ranks among the most popular films in which Anil played the male lead. Sagina Mahato (1970) saw Anil in the memorable role of Aniruddha, an agent sent by the management of to break up the solidarity of the tea-garden workers under the leadership of Sagina (Dilip Kumar). In the final phase of his career he had major character roles in Sinha's Atanka (1986) - where he played a supportive lawyer - and Aaj Ka Robinhood (1987).From the late 1960s Anil settled down into playing key character roles in the commercial Bengali cinema. The more important of these include Panchashar (1968), Khunjey Berai (1971), Bon Palashir Padabali (1973), Chhanda Patan (1974) and Amanush (1974) - the Shakti Samanta super-hit starring Uttam Kumar, where Anil gave a strong performance as the cop Bhuwan Roy.Anil Chattopadhyay was a jovial, exuberant person whose interests extended beyond cinema. A fantastic raconteur, he was also a very competent painter who created some wonderful oil-paintings in his spare time. A life-long believer in Marxist ideals, he held the post of the President of Federation of Film Technicians and Workers of Eastern India and Shilpi Sansad, Kolkata.Anil Chattopadhyay died on March 17 in 1996.