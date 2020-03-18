

Muneir Chowdhury's 'Kabar' staged at Shilpakala Academy

Diger Md Kowshick, Sayar Niogy, Zahid Hasan, Mehedi Hasan Sohan, Sabbir Ahmed and other acted in the play.

Munier Chowdhury, who was arrested under the Preventive Detention Act for protesting against police repression and the killing of students on February 21, 1952, wrote 'Kabar' when he was in the prison in 1953. Following which, the play was staged inside the jail.

Shaheed Munier Choudhury was kidnapped by the infamous collaborators of the Pakistani occupation forces known as Razakars (Al-Badr), less than 48 hours before our independence. No one really knows what happened to him, but he is believed to have been brutally killed along with scores of intellectuals kidnapped and murdered at about the same time. A brilliant life was cut short at 46 only. Years after independence the legacy of Munier Choudhury continues to live.

Munier Choudhury was a brilliant scholar, a champion of Bangla and Bangalee nationalism. He was the founding father of modern Bangla drama in Bangladesh. Throughout his life he fought against all forms of narrow thinking and religious extremism.

Munier Choudhury was unquestionably the father of modern day Bangla drama in Bangladesh. Kabar was included as a textbook of the curricula of the Bachelor of Arts. He wrote a number of other plays like Raktakta Prantar (1962). Drama and Munier Choudhury lived side by side. He was an accomplished stage actor too and acted in his own play Roktakto Prantar sometime in 1962. One of his short plays Ektala-Dotala has the rare distinction of being the first ever Bangla drama telecast on TV as early as 1965. Munier Choudhury during the short span of his professional career and academic pursuits received many prestigious awards and laurels.















