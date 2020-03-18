Video
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:17 AM
Suvodeep brings first mixed album for Bangabandhu from Bangladesh, India

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Culture Desk

Elocutionist Suvodeep Chakraborty has brought the first audio album dedicated to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, that has contributions from both Bangladesh and West Bengal, India. West Bengal's Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay launched the album recently to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.
The album contains 12 poetries written by poets in Bangladesh and West Bengal. Suvodeep has recited all the poems. Alokesh Da has composed background music while the Kolkata-based Music2000 has published the album.
Suvodeep believes that Bangabandhu is a hero to take pride in for all the Bangalees throughout the world, and not just the Bangladeshis. Thus, as a Bangalee, he pays homage to Bangabandhu on his birth centenary, through his new album.
Suvodeep has planned a number of programmes throughout the year with his cultural organisation Shrutibritto to commemorate Bangabandhu.
Suvodeep has been engaged with verses and recitation in Bangladesh and West Bengal for quite a long time. He claims that many of his research work on recitation have garnered plaudits at the national and international levels.


