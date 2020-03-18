Video
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:17 AM
Prevent fire incidents

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020

Dear Sir

Three days after a massive fire in Rupnagar slum, another blaze engulfed a garment scrap warehouse at the capital's Mirpur a few days ago. The fire broke out in the afternoon and spread to the adjacent building. After frantic efforts, 15 firefighting units doused the blaze around 5pm, according to fire service. Two persons were injured in the incident.

Director (operations and maintenance) of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters said the fire broke out at the scrap warehouse and later spread to three adjoining buildings. He said there was not enough space to enter the warehouse building to control the fire. Besides, it was difficult to douse the blaze because of the goods stored there.

Fire incident in hot season is a very common incident in Dhaka city. Most of the fire incidents occur due to negligence, mismanagement and poor planning. Moreover, responsible government authorities are not fully vigilant to supervise the structures and instalments-whether they are safe or not.





We hope that with raising mass awareness, government will take initiatives to overcome all the hindrances to ensure security from fire incident.

Khalid Khan
Over emal



