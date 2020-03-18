

Mowshumi Sharmin



Every year with the rise in emission the grim picture of climate extremes is visible before us. To underscore, carbon dioxide emissions must fall by 25% over the next decade to keep the global temperatures within 2 degrees Celsius of their preindustrial levels and to reach a target of 1.5 C emissions would need to fall by 55%.



It is quite important to acknowledge at this moment that every single additional year of emissions growth makes it significantly harder to avert climate extremes. It has a wide range of impending environmental, physical and health impacts, including extreme weather events, such as floods, droughts, storms, heatwaves, sea-level rise, altered crop growth and disrupted water systems.



Since 2012 though natural gas is less carbon-intensive than both coal and oil it has been the dominant driver of global carbon dioxide emissions. Experts opt for clean energy which is less carbon-intensive helping facilitate a transition to zero-carbon renewables like solar and wind. Conversely, CO2 emission is on the rising trend in recent years-



Due to the Industrial Revolution and the rise of anthropogenic emissions of CO2 from burning fossil fuels there is a rise in global CO2 concentrations over the past few centuries, and in recent decades in particular. For the first time, global CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere are at their maximum point in over 800,000 years which is not only above 300ppm but are now well over 400ppm.



Since 1850 almost all global warming can be attributed to anthropogenic emissions. Half a degree of global warming could make a huge difference. The following table depicts the impacts of global warming-



Reconnaissance of the climate extremes of tomorrow

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report also postulates that restricting temperature increase to 1.5�C versus 2�C makes a big difference regarding risks and impacts communities will face. The report also revealed that only seven G20 countries (Australia, Brazil, China, EU, India, Japan and Russia) are currently on track to achieve the emissions-reductions pledges they made as part of the international Paris Agreement on climate change.

The prime objective of climate policies of the developed world almost entirely focused on the issue of emission reduction. Contrarily developed economies are worried about the undesirable outcome of emission reduction on economic growth and prefer to go for climate change mitigation policies to reduce intensities rather than emission levels.



These views are to some extent justified but climate system neither know of economic development nor recognize policies but only confirms the objective outcomes (emissions of greenhouse gases). The contention involving developed and developing economies might raise misapprehension and reroute the concentration away from the actual problem of how to decouple economic growth from emission growth.



People across the globe already have experienced the effects of a warmer world due to emissions in the previous consecutive years. Experts depicted a very apparent and alarming representation of how much worse the impacts of climate extremes will get unless we modify our course. It is high time we put these lessons into action and start rapidly reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the impending years.



The writer is an Assistant Director (Research) at Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management (BIGM)

















