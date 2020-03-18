Video
Bangabandhu in the digital universe

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Shaikh Shahrukh

The father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been immortalized via various mediums, which includes the recent holographic projection of him at ''Joy Bangla Concert 2020'. But, what takes the cake as being one of the biggest platforms of knowledge about hour beloved father of the nation is the app 'Bangabandhu' which has been developed as part of the ICT Division's National Apps project.
The App 'Bangabandhu' has been built for the android platform and its launch date was 15th August, 2014. Having a praiseworthy rating of 4.7, it is also the most downloaded app devoted to the Father of the Nation. Despite there being over 22 apps devoted to the Father of the Nation, most only contain basic historical information on his role during the liberation war, his unfinished autobiography and his pictures. Although all of them have relatively high ratings, in terms of quality, 'Bangabandhu' app is in a league of it's own.
The app is indeed, made in Bangladesh, by our local software developers and is saturated with information on his life and achievements. Furthermore, the app houses audio and video clips on various events in Bangabandhu's life, as well as written summaries, as well as YouTube videos of a selection of his famous interviews. His personal letters have also been archived digitally, alongside information on his locomotion in politics prior to our war of liberation as well as information on his childhood. Rare pictures of Bangabandhu have also been beautifully curated within the app.
The reason for the high rank and downloads of the app is its attention to detail, which is evident in the integration of maps of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Museum at Tungipara and Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, located in Dhanmondi.




A per public opinion, these apps indeed play a pivotal role in teaching people about the ideology of Bangabandhu and spreading awareness about his crucial role in the birth of Bangladesh. And, an app as comprehensive as 'Bangabandhu' is indeed, one of the many achievements of Digital Bangladesh.


