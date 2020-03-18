

Realme launches its popular 5i and C2

Achieving great success, the shipments of realme 5 series smartphones have already exceeded over 5.5 million units globally. Now the tech-trendy smartphone company brings realme 5i from the 5 series family, introducing great user experience in camera, battery, performance and design to Bangladesh consumers. Along with 5i, realme also brings their "best looking entry-level smartphone" C2. Equipped with big screen and dewdrop touchscreen display, realme C2 is a smartphone to redefine the entry level smartphone line. The price of realme 5i is BDT 12,990 and realme C2 is BDT 8,990

Regarding this event, Neon Xie, Branding Director, realme Bangladesh said, "As a tech trendsetter, realme offers premium quality products consisting of trendy design and comprehensive functions at best value for each price point, bringing fashion and fun to the tech lifestyle of the young generation."

realme 5i - The quad camera battery king

Packing a massive 5000 mAh battery, realme 5i provides best battery life performance and longest 30-day standby in the price segment.

realme 5i also packs a leading image experience with widely praised quad camera setup - 119° ultra-wide-angle lens (8MP), main camera (12MP), portrait lens (2MP) and ultra-macro lens (2MP). With upgraded algorithm.

realme C2 - The best-looking entry-level smartphone

realme C2 comes with a dewdrop display and stunning diamond-cut design and is equipped with MediaTek Helio P22 (12nm) chipset and octa-core processor, which boost up to 2.0 GHz and will make your work even easier at a faster speed.

Both phones will be available on Daraz.com, one of the most prominent e-commerce sites in Bangladesh from March 18, 2020. At that time, the Flash-sale price of realme C2 will be BDT 7,990.

















