Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:16 AM
Gold prices fall in London

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020

LONDON, March 16: Precious metal prices collapsed on Monday, with platinum plunging to a 17-1/2 year low as investors opted for cash after a US rate cut failed to stem a coronavirus-led sell-off.
Platinum fell as much as 26 per cent, heading for its biggest one-day loss on record, while palladium dropped by nearly 18pc, silver almost 20pc, and gold more than 5pc to break below the key psychological level f $1,500 an ounce.
By 1350 GMT, spot gold was down 4.5pc at $1,460.70 per ounce, while US gold futures were 4pc lower at $1,455.40 per ounce.




Platinum was down 14.6pc to $650 per ounce, having earlier dipped to its lowest since October 2002 at $558.
Silver was 15pc lower at $12.47 after hitting its lowest since January 2009, while palladium was down 15.7pc to $1,522.50.
Precious metals were caught up in a broader market sell-off as coronavirus continued to spread rapidly, with some investors obliged to sell assets to cover margin calls.
"Overall, investors are mainly looking for cash. They're liquidating any assets they have, even gold," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.    -Reuters



Gold prices fall in London
