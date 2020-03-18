Gold prices fall in London





Platinum fell as much as 26 per cent, heading for its biggest one-day loss on record, while palladium dropped by nearly 18pc, silver almost 20pc, and gold more than 5pc to break below the key psychological level f $1,500 an ounce.

By 1350 GMT, spot gold was down 4.5pc at $1,460.70 per ounce, while US gold futures were 4pc lower at $1,455.40 per ounce.









Platinum was down 14.6pc to $650 per ounce, having earlier dipped to its lowest since October 2002 at $558.

Silver was 15pc lower at $12.47 after hitting its lowest since January 2009, while palladium was down 15.7pc to $1,522.50.

Precious metals were caught up in a broader market sell-off as coronavirus continued to spread rapidly, with some investors obliged to sell assets to cover margin calls.

