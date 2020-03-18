Global sugar consumption to plunge this year

NEW YORK, March 17: International sugar trader Czarnikow on Monday cut its estimate for global sugar consumption this year by nearly 2 million tonnes, saying the coronavirus pandemic will reduce overall sugar use in countries that imposed lockdowns.

In a note to clients, the global trader headquartered in Britain said it is reducing by 5 per cent the expected sugar consumption in countries such as China, Germany, France, Italy and South Korea, among others. -Reuters







