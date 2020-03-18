RBI disappoints markets, leaves rates on hold





The timing of any interest rate action would be based on the "evolving situation," Shaktikanta Das, the governor of the RBI, said at a suddenly announced press conference that had raised hopes for an emergency rate cut.

Das said the central bank also has several other policy instruments and tools that it can deploy, as needed.

The central bank announced a second round of long-term repo operations for a total of 1 trillion rupees ($13.51 billion) to pump rupee liquidity into the banking system. It also announced a second six-month dollar/rupee sell/buy swap for $2bn on Mar 23 to supply dollars to the market.

The RBI has already cut interest rates by a total of 135 basis points in five moves in 2019 before surprising markets by keeping rates on hold in December and February. -Reuters

















