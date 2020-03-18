Virus-hit Gulf has little room to boost revenue after oil price shock





Even the largest Arab economy, Saudi Arabia, which launched a war for market share with Russia following the March 6 collapse of an output deal between OPEC and its allies that has wiped 30per cent off oil prices, will face strains.

The last oil price rout in 2014 saw the region, which relies on energy exports, slash subsidies, introduce taxes to diversify revenue sources and try to shrink lavish cradle-to-grave welfare systems and bloated public sectors.

Now, a focus on stimulating economic activity and easing the impact on their populations of the spreading coronavirus makes it difficult for the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) governments to hike taxes or cut subsidies.

Most can fall back on hefty financial reserves if oil prices do not recover. They could slash capital expenditure to manage budget deficits or buy time by raising more debt.

But "monetary reserves can't sustain the current spending for too long" meaning "they may have to cut spending," said a Saudi banker, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"It's difficult times. People are starting to talk and beginning to prepare for what could come next," he added.

Expectations of tighter liquidity have already pressured Gulf currencies, pegged for decades to the US dollar.

There are sharp differences between the six GCC countries.

Qatar has a fiscal surplus and its economy is dependent on liquefied natural gas exports, so less directly affected by oil prices, while the debt-burdened economies of small oil producers Oman and Bahrain are more vulnerable to price swings. -Reuters

















DUBAI, March 17: The coronavirus outbreak and plunging crude prices are a double blow that leaves Gulf Arab governments with few options to manage fiscal stability while trying to shield their economies and defend currency pegs.Even the largest Arab economy, Saudi Arabia, which launched a war for market share with Russia following the March 6 collapse of an output deal between OPEC and its allies that has wiped 30per cent off oil prices, will face strains.The last oil price rout in 2014 saw the region, which relies on energy exports, slash subsidies, introduce taxes to diversify revenue sources and try to shrink lavish cradle-to-grave welfare systems and bloated public sectors.Now, a focus on stimulating economic activity and easing the impact on their populations of the spreading coronavirus makes it difficult for the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) governments to hike taxes or cut subsidies.Most can fall back on hefty financial reserves if oil prices do not recover. They could slash capital expenditure to manage budget deficits or buy time by raising more debt.But "monetary reserves can't sustain the current spending for too long" meaning "they may have to cut spending," said a Saudi banker, speaking on condition of anonymity."It's difficult times. People are starting to talk and beginning to prepare for what could come next," he added.Expectations of tighter liquidity have already pressured Gulf currencies, pegged for decades to the US dollar.There are sharp differences between the six GCC countries.Qatar has a fiscal surplus and its economy is dependent on liquefied natural gas exports, so less directly affected by oil prices, while the debt-burdened economies of small oil producers Oman and Bahrain are more vulnerable to price swings. -Reuters