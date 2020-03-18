Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:15 AM
latest
Home Business

Virus-hit Gulf has little room to boost revenue after oil price shock

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

DUBAI, March 17: The coronavirus outbreak and plunging crude prices are a double blow that leaves Gulf Arab governments with few options to manage fiscal stability while trying to shield their economies and defend currency pegs.
Even the largest Arab economy, Saudi Arabia, which launched a war for market share with Russia following the March 6 collapse of an output deal between OPEC and its allies that has wiped 30per cent off oil prices, will face strains.
The last oil price rout in 2014 saw the region, which relies on energy exports, slash subsidies, introduce taxes to diversify revenue sources and try to shrink lavish cradle-to-grave welfare systems and bloated public sectors.
Now, a focus on stimulating economic activity and easing the impact on their populations of the spreading coronavirus makes it difficult for the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) governments to hike taxes or cut subsidies.
Most can fall back on hefty financial reserves if oil prices do not recover. They could slash capital expenditure to manage budget deficits or buy time by raising more debt.
But "monetary reserves can't sustain the current spending for too long" meaning "they may have to cut spending," said a Saudi banker, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"It's difficult times. People are starting to talk and beginning to prepare for what could come next," he added.
Expectations of tighter liquidity have already pressured Gulf currencies, pegged for decades to the US dollar.
There are sharp differences between the six GCC countries.
Qatar has a fiscal surplus and its economy is dependent on liquefied natural gas exports, so less directly affected by oil prices, while the debt-burdened economies of small oil producers Oman and Bahrain are more vulnerable to price swings.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gold prices fall in London
Global sugar consumption to plunge this year
RBI disappoints markets, leaves rates on hold
Italy plans to re-nationalise Alitalia airlines
Airlines, airports battle coronavirus cash crunch
Virus-hit Gulf has little room to boost revenue after oil price shock
BoJ, US banks join forces to ease global dollar funding stress
Japan eyes tax cuts as coronavirus hits economy


Latest News
Dhaka-Delhi ties based on Bangabandhu's inspiration: Modi
52 held in Rajshahi
Mujib Year celebrations begin with illuminating skyline of Dhaka
PM recites sister's poem on 'Mujib Borsho'
Marine Fisheries Academy celebrates Bangabandhu's birth centenary
Copa America postponed to 2021
Males more vulnerable to coronavirus: AIIMS Director
Will build Bangladesh as Sonar Bangla: PM
Pakistan province denies central government report of country's 1st coronavirus death
British doctor beats coronavirus with paracetamol, soup, lemonade
Most Read News
Two new coronavirus cases detected, total number now 10
Bangabandhu, the pioneer of women empowerment
Van Dyck painting stolen from University of Oxford gallery
US volunteers test first vaccine
President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Kurigram DC, 3 others withdrawn
Italy returnee detained in N’ganj
BIMSTEC Secretary General Ambassador M Shahidul Islam poses along with the Directors representing Bangladesh
Death warrant read out to Azharul at Kashimpur jail
Study: High temperature, humidity reduce coronavirus transmission
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft