Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:15 AM
BoJ, US banks join forces to ease global dollar funding stress

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020

TOKYO, March 17: The Bank of Japan on Tuesday made its biggest injection of dollar funds since 2008 and South Korea also pledged to act soon as major central and commercial banks joined forces to alleviate broad shortages of US dollar financing in global markets.
The moves came as banks and companies rushed to secure their dollar cash piles in the face of growing fears of a crippling blow to their businesses from the coronavirus crisis.
The Bank of Japan conducted an 84-day dollar funding operation, its first after global central banks agreed this week to offer three-month dollar credit to ease funding constraints.
The takeup, of $30.272 billion, was the largest since the BOJ offered $30.584 billion in an 84-day dollar funding operation on Dec. 2, 2008, in the wake of the market turmoil triggered by the global financial crisis. The BOJ also supplied $2.053 billion in a seven-day operation.
The deepening economic impact of the pandemic has plunged major stock markets into bear territory and forced investors to liquidate their holdings of commodities, stocks and riskier bonds.
That, and a rush by companies to secure dollar funding out of concern about supply chain disturbances and future cash flow, has led to a scramble for dollar financing.
Funding constraints could ease gradually after big dollar injections from the BOJ and other central banks, said Yusuke Ikawa, Japan strategist at BNP Paribas.
"Today's results suggest that there is now abundant dollar cash at least among people who have access to the BOJ. The key point now is whether this money will spread to various companies and others that need them," he said.    -Reuters


