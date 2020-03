NCC Bank Chairman Md. Nurun Newaz Salim inaugurating Mujib Corner

NCC Bank Chairman Md. Nurun Newaz Salim inaugurating Mujib Corner at its Head office in the city on Monday along with Vice-Chairman Sohela Hossain, Managing Director and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, Directors, Independent Directors and high officials. Mentionable that other three (03) Mujib Corners located in Chottogram, Feni and Cox's Bazar branches were inaugurated through video conference on the day. photo: Bank