Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:15 AM
latest
Home Business

India to seek $70m from WB for waterway connectivity

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

MUMBAI, March 17: The World Bank (WB) may provide a grant to develop India's under-utilised network of rivers and canals as an alternative mode of transport.
The Shipping Ministry has said it will seek a technical assistance grant of $70 million from the World Bank to build a transport connectivity grid linking waterways in the eastern region with its South Asian neighbours.
The Eastern Waterways Connectivity Transport Grid (EWaCTG) project aims to provide seamless connectivity between National Waterway-1 (NW-1) and NW-2 through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) routes, and develop an economic corridor of 4,200 km of waterways and coastal shipping for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and the North-Eastern States.
The aim is to pave the way for the regional integration of five countries - India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar - in the South Asian region, a Shipping Ministry official said.
EWaCTG seeking technical assistance of $70 million from the WB was appraised and recommended for approval by the screening committee of the Department of Economic Affairs during a meeting on February 18, the official said.
Developing a water grid was one of the Budget announcements of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in 2019.
The WB had earlier approved a $375-million grant to the government to develop the 1,620-km NW1 between Haldia and Allahabad. The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is implementing the project, called 'Jal Marg Vikas', on the Ganga.
It seeks to develop and improve navigational infrastructure and maintain a depth of at least 3 metres to help commercial navigation of 1,500 tonne ships.
In January, the Centre, the Assam government and the World Bank signed a loan agreement for $88 million to help modernise Assam's passenger ferry sector that runs on its rivers including the mighty Brahmaputra.
The majority of Assam's more than 350 ferry routes cross the river or serve its islands, providing a crucial means of transport to thousands of commuters in both the urban and rural areas of the Brahmaputra valley.
The Assam Inland Water Transport Project (AIWTP) will help the State improve its passenger ferry infrastructure and services and strengthen the capacity of the institutions running the inland water transport system.
-The India Business Line


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gold prices fall in London
Global sugar consumption to plunge this year
RBI disappoints markets, leaves rates on hold
Italy plans to re-nationalise Alitalia airlines
Airlines, airports battle coronavirus cash crunch
Virus-hit Gulf has little room to boost revenue after oil price shock
BoJ, US banks join forces to ease global dollar funding stress
Japan eyes tax cuts as coronavirus hits economy


Latest News
Dhaka-Delhi ties based on Bangabandhu's inspiration: Modi
52 held in Rajshahi
Mujib Year celebrations begin with illuminating skyline of Dhaka
PM recites sister's poem on 'Mujib Borsho'
Marine Fisheries Academy celebrates Bangabandhu's birth centenary
Copa America postponed to 2021
Males more vulnerable to coronavirus: AIIMS Director
Will build Bangladesh as Sonar Bangla: PM
Pakistan province denies central government report of country's 1st coronavirus death
British doctor beats coronavirus with paracetamol, soup, lemonade
Most Read News
Two new coronavirus cases detected, total number now 10
Bangabandhu, the pioneer of women empowerment
Van Dyck painting stolen from University of Oxford gallery
US volunteers test first vaccine
President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Kurigram DC, 3 others withdrawn
Italy returnee detained in N’ganj
BIMSTEC Secretary General Ambassador M Shahidul Islam poses along with the Directors representing Bangladesh
Death warrant read out to Azharul at Kashimpur jail
Study: High temperature, humidity reduce coronavirus transmission
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft