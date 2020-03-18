Large US banks plan to access Fed's discount window





The banks said that while they are strong and well-capitalized, the move is aimed at reducing the stigma attached to that low-interest emergency funding tool, after banks shied away from it following the 2008 financial crisis.

The joint move was announced by their trade group the Financial Services Forum, in a statement.

The banks include Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), State Street Corp (STT.N), and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N).

Regulators had urged banks to reconsider accessing low-cost funds through the window this week, saying that the government stood ready to help banks meet demands for credit amid financial market turmoil sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.









To further entice banks, the Fed announced Sunday it would lower the rate on the emergency lending window and allow banks to borrow from the Fed for longer. -Reuters





