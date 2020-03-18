Video
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020
Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Chairman Morshed Alam MP along with other Board of Directors hand over a bouquet to MBL former chairman and Sponsor Director A.K.M. Shaheed Reza congratulating him for being elected as the Chairman of the Mercantile Bank Foundation, at a ceremony held in the city recently. A.K.M. Shaheed Reza is the Chairman of 'Reza Group', a renowned export oriented textile and apparel industry. He is also involved in Insurance, Financial Services, Newspapers, Electronic Medias and many other business and industries in the country.


