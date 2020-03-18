Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:14 AM
latest
Home Business

IMF to mobilise $1 trillion to fight coronavirus

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

WASHINGTON, March 17: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday it's ready to use its $1 trillion lending capacity to help countries struggling with the humanitarian and economic impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
On Sunday, the US Federal Reserve offered a massive monetary stimulus to encourage economic growth, by slashing interest rates to zero. It also launched a $700 billion quantitative easing programme to shelter the economy from the effects of the virus.
"The IMF stands ready to mobilise its $1 trillion lending capacity to help our membership," IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement. "As a first line of defence, the Fund can deploy its flexible and rapid-disbursing emergency response toolkit to help countries with urgent balance-of-payment needs."
The Fund, she said, could provide up to $50bn to emerging and developing economies and up to $10bn to its low-income members through "our concessional financing facilities, which carry zero interest rates".
The IMF already has 40 ongoing arrangements - both disbursing and precautionary - with combined commitments of about $200bn.
"In many cases, these arrangements can provide another vehicle for the rapid disbursement of crisis financing. We also have received interest from about 20 countries and will be following up with them in the coming days," Ms Georgieva said.
The IMF chief said the Fund's Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) could help the poorest countries with immediate debt relief, which will free up vital resources for health spending, containment, and mitigation.
Britain recently pledged $195 million to the Trust, increasing CCRT's fund to about $400m, which is available for potential debt relief.
"Our aim, with the help of other donors, is to boost it to $1bn," Ms Georgieva said, adding that this would allow the IMF can serve its 189 member countries and demonstrate the value of international cooperation.
"Because, in the end, our answers to this crisis will not come from one method, one region, or one country in isolation," she wrote. "Only through sharing, coordination, and cooperation will we be able to stabilise the global economy and return it to full health."
In the statement, posted on the IMF website, Ms Georgieva argued that "while quarantining and social distancing is the right prescription to combat COVID-19's public health impact, the exact opposite is needed when it comes to securing the global economy."    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gold prices fall in London
Global sugar consumption to plunge this year
RBI disappoints markets, leaves rates on hold
Italy plans to re-nationalise Alitalia airlines
Airlines, airports battle coronavirus cash crunch
Virus-hit Gulf has little room to boost revenue after oil price shock
BoJ, US banks join forces to ease global dollar funding stress
Japan eyes tax cuts as coronavirus hits economy


Latest News
Dhaka-Delhi ties based on Bangabandhu's inspiration: Modi
52 held in Rajshahi
Mujib Year celebrations begin with illuminating skyline of Dhaka
PM recites sister's poem on 'Mujib Borsho'
Marine Fisheries Academy celebrates Bangabandhu's birth centenary
Copa America postponed to 2021
Males more vulnerable to coronavirus: AIIMS Director
Will build Bangladesh as Sonar Bangla: PM
Pakistan province denies central government report of country's 1st coronavirus death
British doctor beats coronavirus with paracetamol, soup, lemonade
Most Read News
Two new coronavirus cases detected, total number now 10
Bangabandhu, the pioneer of women empowerment
Van Dyck painting stolen from University of Oxford gallery
US volunteers test first vaccine
President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Kurigram DC, 3 others withdrawn
Italy returnee detained in N’ganj
BIMSTEC Secretary General Ambassador M Shahidul Islam poses along with the Directors representing Bangladesh
Death warrant read out to Azharul at Kashimpur jail
Study: High temperature, humidity reduce coronavirus transmission
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft