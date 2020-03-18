German Bund yields at 1-month high on govt spending plan





Long-dated German bond yields have jumped 50 basis points from record lows hit just over a week ago - a move that coincides with signs of a fiscal spending boost from Europe's biggest economy and receding expectations of a rate cut after the European Central Bank left rates unchanged last week.

Germany is ready to take on new debt if necessary to cushion the impact of the coronavirus, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday. The comments are the clearest sign yet that Berlin is willing to put an end to its domestically cherished but internationally disputed policy of keeping its budget balanced.

"The Bund selloff is about some long-term expectations for fiscal policy," said Peter Chatwell, head of rates at Mizuho in London. "It's also about a dramatic scaling back of ECB rate cut expectations, after the ECB meeting last week." -Reuters















