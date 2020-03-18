Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:14 AM
latest
Home Business

German Bund yields at 1-month high on govt spending plan

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6

LONDON, March 17: Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield rose to a one-month high on Tuesday on growing expectations of higher government spending to combat the fallout from coronavirus, while borrowing costs in France and Spain hit their highest since last May.
Long-dated German bond yields have jumped 50 basis points from record lows hit just over a week ago - a move that coincides with signs of a fiscal spending boost from Europe's biggest economy and receding expectations of a rate cut after the European Central Bank left rates unchanged last week.
Germany is ready to take on new debt if necessary to cushion the impact of the coronavirus, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday. The comments are the clearest sign yet that Berlin is willing to put an end to its domestically cherished but internationally disputed policy of keeping its budget balanced.
"The Bund selloff is about some long-term expectations for fiscal policy," said Peter Chatwell, head of rates at Mizuho in London. "It's also about a dramatic scaling back of ECB rate cut expectations, after the ECB meeting last week."    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gold prices fall in London
Global sugar consumption to plunge this year
RBI disappoints markets, leaves rates on hold
Italy plans to re-nationalise Alitalia airlines
Airlines, airports battle coronavirus cash crunch
Virus-hit Gulf has little room to boost revenue after oil price shock
BoJ, US banks join forces to ease global dollar funding stress
Japan eyes tax cuts as coronavirus hits economy


Latest News
Dhaka-Delhi ties based on Bangabandhu's inspiration: Modi
52 held in Rajshahi
Mujib Year celebrations begin with illuminating skyline of Dhaka
PM recites sister's poem on 'Mujib Borsho'
Marine Fisheries Academy celebrates Bangabandhu's birth centenary
Copa America postponed to 2021
Males more vulnerable to coronavirus: AIIMS Director
Will build Bangladesh as Sonar Bangla: PM
Pakistan province denies central government report of country's 1st coronavirus death
British doctor beats coronavirus with paracetamol, soup, lemonade
Most Read News
Two new coronavirus cases detected, total number now 10
Bangabandhu, the pioneer of women empowerment
Van Dyck painting stolen from University of Oxford gallery
US volunteers test first vaccine
President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Kurigram DC, 3 others withdrawn
Italy returnee detained in N’ganj
BIMSTEC Secretary General Ambassador M Shahidul Islam poses along with the Directors representing Bangladesh
Death warrant read out to Azharul at Kashimpur jail
Study: High temperature, humidity reduce coronavirus transmission
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft