Asian stocks jittery after Wall Street plunge





Financial markets cratered on Monday with the S&P 500 .SPX tumbling 12per cent, its biggest drop since "Black Monday" three decades ago, as a series of emergency central bank rate cuts globally only added to the recent sense of investor panic.

Australian shares closed 5.9per cent higher, to record the biggest daily per centage gain since Oct 2008, following a nearly 10per cent plunge on Monday. But few investors are feeling confident and uncertainty prevails.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was flat, as was Japan's Nikkei stock index .N225 which traded either side of even through a bumpy day. South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 was down 2.4per cent.

Futures trade pointed to a positive open in US and European markets. The S&P 500 e-minis ESc1, were up 3.8per cent at their upper limit of 2,508.5.

In Europe, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures STXEc1 were up 1.8per cent at 2,463, German DAX futures FDXc1 were up 1.7per cent at 8,873.5 and FTSE futures FFIc1 were up 2.2per cent at 5,232.5.

"The move in US stock futures prompted some buying of battered down shares and lifted dollar/yen," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior FX strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"The focus is shifting to the fiscal response to the virus. We're locked in a pattern where markets bounce and then resume falling."

Some $2.69 trillion in market value was wiped from the S&P 500 on Monday as it suffered its third-largest daily per centage decline on record. Over the past 18 days, the benchmark index has lost $8.28 trillion.

Gold, which is normally bought as a safe-haven, extended declines on Tuesday as some investors chose to sell whatever they could to keep their money in cash.

Oil futures rebounded in Asia, but downside risks remain due to an expected slump in global energy demand and Saudi Arabia's plans to increase crude output to expand its market share.

The US Federal Reserve stunned investors with another emergency rate cut on Sunday, prompting other central banks to ease policy in the biggest coordinated response since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Investors, however, are worried that central banks may have spent all their ammunition and that more draconian restrictions on personal movement are necessary to contain the global coronavirus outbreak.

Group of Seven finance ministers are expected to hold a call on Tuesday night - though markets are wanting to see public health progress as well as huge fiscal stimulus.

"I think the priorities of the governments around the world will probably move away from economic growth toward containing the virus," said Jim McCafferty, Nomura's joint head of APAC equity research. -Reuters















