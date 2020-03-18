Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:14 AM
latest
Home Business

Uber suspends pooled rides in US, Canada to limit coronavirus spread

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

March 17: Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday began suspending shared rides on its ride-hailing platform in the United States and Canada to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The pooled option, which allows riders to book trips at lower prices by sharing the car with up to three other passengers traveling in the same direction, has been disabled for users opening the apps in the two countries.
"Our goal is to help flatten the curve on community spread in the cities we serve," senior vice president Uber Rides and Platform Andrew Macdonald said in a statement.
A spokesman said similar steps outside the US and Canada would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Regular rides and the company's food delivery platform Uber Eats remain available, but Uber said it was in contact with local authorities to adjust operations as needed.
North America provides the bulk of Uber's revenue, but pooled rides make up only a small share of all bookings, data by US cities showed.
Lyft Inc, Uber's smaller North American competitor, on Monday did not respond to a request for comment on its shared rides policy.
The respiratory virus has spread quickly throughout the United States, killing at least 83 people as of Monday and infecting more than 4,600 Americans.
The White House on Monday urged people to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and called for closing bars, restaurants and other venues in states where local virus transmission exists. Some state and local authorities independently imposed mandatory restrictions on those places.
Beginning on Tuesday, Uber users in the US and Canada will also see a message reminding them to consider if the ride they plan to book is essential and to "travel only when necessary," images provided by Uber showed.
Riders are also being asked to consider the safety of their drivers by washing their hands before and after a ride, sitting in the back seat and rolling down the window to improve ventilation.




Uber has previously said it will compensate drivers and delivery people diagnosed with coronavirus or placed in quarantine by health officials for up to 14 days.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gold prices fall in London
Global sugar consumption to plunge this year
RBI disappoints markets, leaves rates on hold
Italy plans to re-nationalise Alitalia airlines
Airlines, airports battle coronavirus cash crunch
Virus-hit Gulf has little room to boost revenue after oil price shock
BoJ, US banks join forces to ease global dollar funding stress
Japan eyes tax cuts as coronavirus hits economy


Latest News
Dhaka-Delhi ties based on Bangabandhu's inspiration: Modi
52 held in Rajshahi
Mujib Year celebrations begin with illuminating skyline of Dhaka
PM recites sister's poem on 'Mujib Borsho'
Marine Fisheries Academy celebrates Bangabandhu's birth centenary
Copa America postponed to 2021
Males more vulnerable to coronavirus: AIIMS Director
Will build Bangladesh as Sonar Bangla: PM
Pakistan province denies central government report of country's 1st coronavirus death
British doctor beats coronavirus with paracetamol, soup, lemonade
Most Read News
Two new coronavirus cases detected, total number now 10
Bangabandhu, the pioneer of women empowerment
Van Dyck painting stolen from University of Oxford gallery
US volunteers test first vaccine
President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Kurigram DC, 3 others withdrawn
Italy returnee detained in N’ganj
BIMSTEC Secretary General Ambassador M Shahidul Islam poses along with the Directors representing Bangladesh
Death warrant read out to Azharul at Kashimpur jail
Study: High temperature, humidity reduce coronavirus transmission
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft