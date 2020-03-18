Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:14 AM
latest
Home Business

Dollar stands tall as nervous investors stick with safety

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

LONDON, March 17: The dollar stood tall on Tuesday, recouping losses against the yen and hitting new highs against riskier currencies, as nervous traders stuck with the most liquid currency amid very fragile sentiment.
Market liquidity was tight and investors remained very cautious after coordinated moves by central banks failed to quell anxiety about the coronavirus pandemic.
Investors are now waiting to see the scale of government fiscal responses to battle the economic fallout from the virus and limit the economic contraction.
Money managers and businesses are scrambling for dollars as the outlook grows darker by the day. China has reported a fresh rise in cases. Malaysia is preparing to enter lockdown amid ever tighter measures in Europe and the United States.
"The dollar can hold onto its gains as markets understandably remain very fragile, but when the dust settles, we think the dollar will end up a little lower," ING analysts said, while adding that the best level for the dollar index would be between 99 and 100.
The US dollar index =USD on Tuesday rose 0.3per cent to 98.444, close to its recent high of 98.817.
The euro dropped 0.5per cent to $1.1130 EUR=EBS while sterling sank to its weakest since September, down as much as 0.6per cent at $1.2192 GBP=D3.
The dollar rallied 1per cent versus the yen to 107 yen, reversing much of its losses on Monday JPY=EBS.
The Australian dollar AUD=D3, seen as sensitive to global growth due to the country's link to commodities, fell 0.7per cent to a new 11-year low of $0.6065.
Volatility, which has doubled in forex markets in the space of a few weeks, has not been as pronounced in currency markets as it has in equity and bond markets, and analysts said that despite the poor liquidity and large moves, trading had been relatively orderly.
Investors are also shunning many emerging market currencies.
MSCI's emerging market currency index .MIEM00000CUS dropped 0.3per cent, staying at its lowest level since late 2018. The Korean won KRW= hit its lowest since 2010.
Investors have taken central bank action from the US Federal Reserve and policymakers in Japan, Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere, as insufficient given the pathogen's breakneck spread across the world which has put many nations on virtual lockdowns.




Some analysts said the hasty moves may have backfired.
"Central banks are pressing the gas pedal to the floor. But the car is bogged down in a quagmire that is called coronavirus, so it won't move forward," said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gold prices fall in London
Global sugar consumption to plunge this year
RBI disappoints markets, leaves rates on hold
Italy plans to re-nationalise Alitalia airlines
Airlines, airports battle coronavirus cash crunch
Virus-hit Gulf has little room to boost revenue after oil price shock
BoJ, US banks join forces to ease global dollar funding stress
Japan eyes tax cuts as coronavirus hits economy


Latest News
Dhaka-Delhi ties based on Bangabandhu's inspiration: Modi
52 held in Rajshahi
Mujib Year celebrations begin with illuminating skyline of Dhaka
PM recites sister's poem on 'Mujib Borsho'
Marine Fisheries Academy celebrates Bangabandhu's birth centenary
Copa America postponed to 2021
Males more vulnerable to coronavirus: AIIMS Director
Will build Bangladesh as Sonar Bangla: PM
Pakistan province denies central government report of country's 1st coronavirus death
British doctor beats coronavirus with paracetamol, soup, lemonade
Most Read News
Two new coronavirus cases detected, total number now 10
Bangabandhu, the pioneer of women empowerment
Van Dyck painting stolen from University of Oxford gallery
US volunteers test first vaccine
President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Kurigram DC, 3 others withdrawn
Italy returnee detained in N’ganj
BIMSTEC Secretary General Ambassador M Shahidul Islam poses along with the Directors representing Bangladesh
Death warrant read out to Azharul at Kashimpur jail
Study: High temperature, humidity reduce coronavirus transmission
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft