Speedy industrialisation to build Sonar Bangla underscored

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder on Tuesday laid emphasis on strengthening the country's industrial sector to build 'Sonar Bangla, which was a dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.He called for speedy industrialization today speaking at the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation while speaking as chief gust at a function in the conference room of the industries ministry in the city. ."Bangabandhu took multidimensional initiatives for the country's industrial development. So everyone-- officials and employees of the ministry and in the government-- will have to play a vital role to build an industry-rich Bangladesh," he said.Kamal Mojumder said the soul of Bangabandhu will find peace if the industrialization process goes well. "Bangabandhu and Bangladesh are identical. Without Bangabandhu, the existence of Bangladesh could not be imagined," he added.Kamal Mojumder said Bangabandhu had prepared all plans for the development of the country in a short time so that the newly independent Bangladesh could raise its head before the world."Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working tirelessly to implement all these plans of the Father of the Nation," he added. Industries Secretary Md Abdul Halim attended the function as the special guest while senior officials of Industries Ministry were present on the occasion.