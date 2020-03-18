Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:13 AM
latest
Home Business

Speedy industrialisation to build Sonar Bangla underscored

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder on Tuesday laid emphasis on  strengthening the country's industrial sector to build 'Sonar Bangla, which was a dream of the  Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He called for speedy industrialization today speaking at the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation while speaking as chief gust at a function in the conference room of the industries ministry in the city. .  
"Bangabandhu took multidimensional initiatives for the country's industrial development.        So everyone-- officials and employees of the ministry and in the government-- will have to play a vital role to build an industry-rich Bangladesh," he said.
Kamal Mojumder said the soul of Bangabandhu will find peace if the industrialization process goes well. "Bangabandhu and Bangladesh are identical. Without Bangabandhu, the existence of Bangladesh could not be imagined," he added.




Kamal Mojumder said Bangabandhu had prepared all plans for the development of the country   in a short time so that the newly independent Bangladesh could raise its head before the world.
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working tirelessly to implement all these plans of the Father of the Nation," he added. Industries Secretary Md Abdul Halim attended the function as the special guest while senior officials of Industries Ministry were present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gold prices fall in London
Global sugar consumption to plunge this year
RBI disappoints markets, leaves rates on hold
Italy plans to re-nationalise Alitalia airlines
Airlines, airports battle coronavirus cash crunch
Virus-hit Gulf has little room to boost revenue after oil price shock
BoJ, US banks join forces to ease global dollar funding stress
Japan eyes tax cuts as coronavirus hits economy


Latest News
Dhaka-Delhi ties based on Bangabandhu's inspiration: Modi
52 held in Rajshahi
Mujib Year celebrations begin with illuminating skyline of Dhaka
PM recites sister's poem on 'Mujib Borsho'
Marine Fisheries Academy celebrates Bangabandhu's birth centenary
Copa America postponed to 2021
Males more vulnerable to coronavirus: AIIMS Director
Will build Bangladesh as Sonar Bangla: PM
Pakistan province denies central government report of country's 1st coronavirus death
British doctor beats coronavirus with paracetamol, soup, lemonade
Most Read News
Two new coronavirus cases detected, total number now 10
Bangabandhu, the pioneer of women empowerment
Van Dyck painting stolen from University of Oxford gallery
US volunteers test first vaccine
President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Kurigram DC, 3 others withdrawn
Italy returnee detained in N’ganj
BIMSTEC Secretary General Ambassador M Shahidul Islam poses along with the Directors representing Bangladesh
Death warrant read out to Azharul at Kashimpur jail
Study: High temperature, humidity reduce coronavirus transmission
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft