Biman suspends flights to Kuala Lumpur

National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended flights on the Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur route.

"The decision will go into effect tomorrow. For now, they will remain suspended until March 31," Biman Deputy General Manager (public relations) Tahera Khandaker said.

With this, Biman has suspended flights to 12 out of its 18 international destinations.

The Malaysian government has imposed an air travel ban with different countries including Bangladesh to stop the spread of Covid-19.

On Monday the country imposed the bar on air travel, starting from March 18 until 31, in a bid to stem the rising number of coronavirus cases.







