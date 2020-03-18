Walton IPO boosts capital market investors





Investors hoped that Walton' share will have a big impact on boosting up the capital market, according to market analysts, who think, investors' interest would be sustained with the Walton share as it was a strong assets based fastest-growing company in Bangladesh.

Market investors said the general interest of the investors has been noticed with the arrival of the Walton IPO. The magnitude of Walton's business is not likely to hurt investors by investing their shares. In addition, investors are expecting a good dividend.

Bangladesh Capital Market Investors Unity Council General Secretary Kazi Abdur Razzak said Walton products now can be found at every home. Walton is also prospering the country economically through production and exports of electrical and electronic goods.

If such a promising company is listed in the market, investors here will be definitely benefited.

He added, many companies came into the market through IPO in the past, but most of them failed to meet expectations of small investors of the market. Many did not even get good response after coming to the stock market. But with Walton's cut-off price, it seems investors would be able to make a sure profit.

IDLC Securities Ltd Managing Director Md Saifuddin said there is always a demand for recognized companies in the market and Walton is a reputed company. This is why investors are more interested in the company's shares.

He also added that the shares of these types of companies should be more opened to investors as there is a demand for recognized companies in the market.

But the share that Walton put in the market is far less than the interest of investors. However, the more shares will come, the better the share market will move.















