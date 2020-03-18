Video
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:13 AM
Coronavirus Fears

Major mobile phone operators allow staff to work online from home

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Correspondent

As a precaution against spread of the coronavirus, country's two major mobile phone operators Grameenphone (GP) and Banglalink have asked their employees to work online staying at home.
Another operator Robi left it to their employees saying they are free to decide if they want to attend the office or work from home in view of worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
GP and Banglalink issued statements announcing their decision to discourage employees from coming to office while Robi said their workers could avail a scope to stay    home and work online.
BSS adds: GP spokesman Khairul Bashar has told the agency they issued a  notice to it's employees informing the directive as "safety is our foremost concern".
"We have been preparing to keep our employees and associated business partners safe following the standard guideline provided by relevant authorities," he said.
Bashar said the decision was part of the operator's business contingency plans to protect their employees alongside ensuring continued services to its nearly 76.5 million customers as they "need us most in this time of uncertainties".
Banglalink, the third biggest operator in terms of subscribers, said it took the "work from home" decision for two weeks from March 18 in line with its parent company Veon's directives.
Banglalink's chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer Taimur Rahman, however, said workers of its essential services like network operation, customer service, LIC support would require to attend offices.
"We are (also) encouraging our employees to limit their outside interactions to an absolute minimum and in emergency situations only," he said.
Robi's chief corporate and regulatory officer Shahed Alam said they asked their  employees to decide themselves whether they preferred to work from home or attend the office.
"Working from home has long been practiced in Robi. In the wake of the Corona pandemic, we are encouraging our employees to avail this mode of work to minimize their chances of contracting Corona virus," he said.
Robi is the second biggest telecom operator in Bangladesh.


