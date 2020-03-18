BB eases refund receiving rules against import orders





The central bank issued the clarification under the Guidelines on Foreign Exchange Transactions saying as many importers face obstacles in receiving refund against cancelled import orders, the simplified rules would help them. .

In some cases, suppliers after receiving advances against any import order, forward the order to other suppliers along with advances money.

When it comes to the cancellation of any import order, the initial supplier along with the sub-contractor of the import order refunds the money to the importer proportionately, an official of the BB said, adding that the importers sometime faced problem in receiving such refund from the sub-contractors.

Although the BB allowed receiving such refund, the central bank's circular asked the authorised dealers to check the business relationship between the remitter and the suppliers with whom the earlier contract or letter of credit was established.

Besides, the refund must be sent from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) compliant countries.

The banks have been asked to satisfy themselves of the authenticity of the transactions and follow the KYC and AML or CFT guidelines before taking such refund.















