Banks to start investing in capital market from today



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa

The DSEX bench mark plunged to below 4000 points early this week on the first day of its trading as the shock wave of coronavirus hit hard the market and almost all other sectors of the national economy as well as the major global markets.

The Finance Minister held a close- door meeting in this background with senior government officials, bankers and all other stake holders at the National Economic Council in the planning Commission on Monday and held urgent review of the market situation.

The minister was particularly upset at the continuous fall of the stocks. The meeting sought suggestions how to quell the situation. The minister said earlier last month that the government in principle has decided to give all banks a refinancing fund of Tk100 billion for capital investment. The central bank would give the fund.

Its implementation was however delayed as bankers raised questions on market risks and some procedural matters. He told reporters after the meeting that they have discussed how to resolve several problems bankers have raised and we hoped these would be resolved soon.

After the meeting the Finance Minister said late on Monday that the bank owners have finally decided to take the money from the central bank to invest in the capital market. "We hope through investing such funds the worsening capital market will revive."

Kamal hopes all banks and stake holders would maintain transparency in the market.

Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Chairman Nazrul Islam Malumdar who also attended the meeting said, "We have decided to take the money and invest in capital market. Banks will do everything to bring boost to the market"

He said under the refinancing scheme every bank will get maximum Tk2 billion against their treasury bonds at 5 per cent rate of interest. He said initially eight banks have agreed and he hopes all the banks will take the funds at the end.

When asked about market risk he said, "We are hopefully going to invest and make profits. As per current portfolio investment size of the banks, Tk2 billion is not a big amount for every individual banks.

Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) President Syed Mahbubr Rahman said after investing in the bourse regular monitoring meeting of banks, Bangladesh Security and Exchange Commission, the central bank and owners would review the working of the fund to derive desired results.

Rahman said they sought few explanation of the BB circular the central bank issues in this respect and BB officials said they will make them clear soon.



















