

Now schools, colleges shutdown to deter COVID-19 outbreak



Although some government high-ups had denied the necessity of shutting down educational institutions, we cannot avoid the reality. A record number of children, youth and adults are not attending schools or universities worldwide. Many airports across the world have been temporarily shut down and increasing numbers of international flights are being cancelled every day. However, academic institutions are one of the most packed public places, highly vulnerable for the spread of COVID-19.



According to UNESCO monitoring, 39 countries have closed schools nationwide. A further 22 countries have implemented partial school closure. Even though millions of students worldwide are experiencing disruption at schools, colleges and universities, the authorities of respective countries have prioritized the health issue.



From the perspective of health and well-being, our authorities concerned should also consider the issue seriously. Since the government has declared its stance to stop the spread of this menace, not only academic institutions be shut down but also all public gatherings should be prohibited.











Government order on restricting public gathering is highly appreciable to counter the spread of COVID-19. We believe that prevention is better than cure. Since it is a highly infectious disease, the quick decision to quell its spread was very important. On the topic of disruption in school college and university classes, we are suggesting the teachers and other stakeholders to introduce online classes. This will not only help them to be connected with their studies but also they will experience a digitalized way of instructive education.



The tertiary educational institutions may also take online tests and submission of assignments. 4th generation mobile network has already been introduced in Bangladesh which can facilitate the early mention privileges. In order to reap maximum benefit of information technology, authorities concerned should come forward sincerely. Since the entry of COVID-19 in the country on March 8, the fear of spreading this deadly virus among common people has been gradually increasing since it's an easily transmittable disease. Note that, still now 10 corona patients have been identified in Bangladesh. Under these circumstances parents of school going students and other leading figures of civil society have demanded that the government shut down all the educational institutions as early as possible. Responding to the parents' demand the authority has already decided to shut down all the educational institutions till 31st March. We welcome the government's well-timed decision.Although some government high-ups had denied the necessity of shutting down educational institutions, we cannot avoid the reality. A record number of children, youth and adults are not attending schools or universities worldwide. Many airports across the world have been temporarily shut down and increasing numbers of international flights are being cancelled every day. However, academic institutions are one of the most packed public places, highly vulnerable for the spread of COVID-19.According to UNESCO monitoring, 39 countries have closed schools nationwide. A further 22 countries have implemented partial school closure. Even though millions of students worldwide are experiencing disruption at schools, colleges and universities, the authorities of respective countries have prioritized the health issue.From the perspective of health and well-being, our authorities concerned should also consider the issue seriously. Since the government has declared its stance to stop the spread of this menace, not only academic institutions be shut down but also all public gatherings should be prohibited.Government order on restricting public gathering is highly appreciable to counter the spread of COVID-19. We believe that prevention is better than cure. Since it is a highly infectious disease, the quick decision to quell its spread was very important. On the topic of disruption in school college and university classes, we are suggesting the teachers and other stakeholders to introduce online classes. This will not only help them to be connected with their studies but also they will experience a digitalized way of instructive education.The tertiary educational institutions may also take online tests and submission of assignments. 4th generation mobile network has already been introduced in Bangladesh which can facilitate the early mention privileges. In order to reap maximum benefit of information technology, authorities concerned should come forward sincerely.