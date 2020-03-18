Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrated with enthusiasm



To mark the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day-2020, wreath being placed in Barishal (1) and Gaibandha (2); cake being cut in Khulna (3) and Pirojpur (4); prayer being offered in Kurigram (5) and Sirajganj (6); homage paid in Pabna (7) and Noakhali (8); and Bangabandhu's mural opened on Zila Parishad premises in Chandpur (9). photoS: observer

BARISHAL: On the occasion, members of Shaheed Abdur Rob Serniabat Barishal Press Club placed wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait on club premises. Later, a discussion meeting was held with club President Manabendra Batayal in the chair.

Among others, journalists Komol Sen Gupta, Ismail Hossain Negaban and Nazrul Islam Chunnu were also present.

After the meeting, special prayer was offered and sweets were distributed among the members.

On the other hand, district administration placed wreath on Bangabandhu's mural at Bangabandhu Uddyan.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at deputy commissioner's conference room.

District Awami League (AL), its front organisations, and District Bar Association placed wreaths at the same place.

Different cultural organisations including Barishal Reporters' Unity, placed wreaths at Bangabandhu's mural on Ashwini Kumar Town Hall premises.

BOGURA: On the occasion, 31 gunshots were fired at dawn.

A rally was brought out in the morning from Bogura Cantonment, and it paraded different roads of the cantonment.

District and police administration placed wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait. District AL also placed wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait at its office. Later, a discussion meeting was held at the same place.

CHUADANGA: On the occasion, district administration, district AL and its associate bodies, and different socio-cultural organisations arranged different programmes.

The day's programmes started with 31 gunsalutes at 5:30am on Chuadanga Sadar Police Station (PS) premises.

In the morning, local lawmaker Solaiman Haque Joarder Selun, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Nazrul Islam Sarker and different government and non-government organisations placed wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait on the DC office premises. National and party flags were hoisted atop different buildings.

A discussion meeting was held on DC office premises where DC Md Nazrul Islam Sarker was present as chief guest while Additional DC Monira Pervin was in the chair.

Among others, Police Super (SP) Md Jahidul Islam, Chuadanga Government College Principal Md Kamruzzaman, and Chuadanga Municipality Mayor Obaidur Rahman Chowdhury Jipu also attended the meeting.

Improved diets were supplied to local hospitals, jail and shishu sadans.

Besides, special prayer was offered at different religious places.

GAIBANDHA: On the occasion, district administration, government offices, AL and socio-cultural organisations arranged different programmes.

In the morning, DC Abdul Matin paid tributes through placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on DB Road, adjacent to Poura Park of the town on behalf of the district administration.

Then, SP Towhidul Islam, district AL GS Abu Bakar Siddique, and Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon placed wreaths at the portrait.

Later, DC Abdul Matin opened a Mujib Corner at District Collectorate Building through unveiling a plaque and cutting a red tape as chief guest. The programme was followed by wheel chair distribution to the persons with disabilities on District Collectorate premises.

At least 17 persons with disabilities got wheel chairs and three received other devices including hearing, standing frame, and auxiliary ones.

DC Abdul Matin distributed the items as chief guest.

Besides, Government Shishu Paribar also celebrated Mujib Barsha and National Children's Day-2020 with much festivity.

DC Abdul Matin cut cakes at the Paribar as chief guest and the cakes were served to the inmates.

Improved diets were also served to the inmates of hospitals, jail and orphanages, and special prayers were offered at mosques, temples and churches marking the day.

KHULNA: On the occasion, district administration organised different programmes.

The Day's programmes began with 31 gunsalutes at local police lines at dawn.

At least 2,381 Islamic scholars (Quran-e-Hafez) recited verses from the Holy Quran at different mosques, madrasas and orphanages in the city and the district.

Special prayers were offered at mosques after Fazar prayer seeking divine blessings and peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his martyred family members.

Divisional Commissioner Dr Md Alauddin Hawlader hoisted national flag on local circuit house premises. At that time, DC Md Helal Hossain was also present.

National and party flags were hoisted atop all public and private buildings while wreaths were placed at Bangabandhu's mural on Khulna Betar premises.

The other programmes included art, drawing, essay and quiz contest for children, publication of wall magazine at educational institutions and screening of documentary films at Shaheed Hadis Park.

Fireworks were held in the evening on Khulna Zila School ground.

Improved diet was served at all hospitals, orphanages and jails.

State-run Khulna Betar broadcasted special programmes while local newspapers brought out special supplements on the occasion.

Besides, Khulna City and District units of AL held different programmes.

The programmes included hoisting of national and party flags, placing of wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait and cutting of 100-pound cake at the party office.

Among others, Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, lawmaker of Khulna-2 Constituency Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel, Director of Bangladesh Cricket Board Sheikh Sohel, and General Secretary (GS) of city AL Babul Rana were also present.

Earlier, KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, and lawmaker of Khulna-2 Constituency Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel also placed wreaths at Bangabandhu's mural on Khulna Press Club premises followed by special prayer offered, and cutting of 100 pound cake.

Among others, Khulna Zila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, district AL GS Advocate Sujit Kumar Adhikary, Khulna Press Club President SM Nazrul Islam, and former GS SM Zahid Hossain were also present on the occasion.

KISHOREGANJ: On the occasion, district AL organised different programmes.

National and party flags were hoisted atop local AL and Muktijoddha unit offices.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at district AL office with district AL President Advocate Kamrul Ashan Shahjahan in the chair.

Among others, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, district AL GS Advocate MA Afzal, former Mayor of Kishoreganj Municipality Nurul Islam Nuru, present Mayor Md Parvez Miah, Public Prosecutor Shah Azizul Haque, district AL Vice-President Advocate MA Rashid, Forest and Environment Secretary Anayet Karim Omi, Religious Affairs Secretary AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, district Mahila AL GS Bilkis Begum, district Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, Sadar Upazila AL President Advocate Ataur Rahman, GS Professor Sharif Sadi, district President of Bangladesh Chhatra League Anwar Hossain Mollah Sumon, and GS Mohammad Foyez Oman Khan also spoke on the occasion.

LAXMIPUR: On the occasion, wreaths were placed at Bangabandhu's portrait on District Collectorate premises.

A discussion meeting was held at the same place where DC Anjan Chandra Pal was present as chief guest and ADC (General) Mohammad Shafiuzzaman Bhuiyan was in the chair.

Among others, SP Dr HM Kamruzzaman, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Shahjahan, district AL President Golam Faruk Pinku, GS Advocate Nur Uddin Chowdhury Nayan, and Laxmipur Municipality Mayor Abu Taher were present at the meeting as special guests.

Later, a cake was cut.

MEHERPUR: On the occasion, district administration organised different programmes.

The Day was heralded with 31 gunsalutes on DC office premises.

DC Ataul Gani and SP SM Murad Ali placed wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait on Collectorate compound.

National and party flags were hoisted atop different public and private buildings. Rich dishes were served to hospitals, Shishu Paribar and orphanages.

Special prayers were offered at religious places. Contests on painting, essay writing and debating were held at different educational institutions upholding the life of Bangabandhu.

MUNSHIGANJ: On the occasion, Mirkadim Municipality held a special prayer at its office seeking divine blessing to the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his martyred family members.

After this, a cake was cut at the same place.

Later, a discussion meeting was held where Zila Parishad Chairman Alhaz Mohammad Mohiuddin was present as chief guest and Mirkadim Municipality Mayor Md Shahidul Islam Shahin was in the chair.

Among others, district AL Joint Secretary Advocate Sohana Tahmina, Organising Secretary Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Adhara Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Shamsul Kabir Master, Sadar Upazila Vice Chairman Nazmul Hasan Sohel, Former Mollakandi UP Chairman Md Ripon Hossen Patwary, Charkewar UP Chairman Akteruzzaman Jibon, Mirkadim Municipality Acting GS Md Nasir Uddin, and Municipality Councillor Abdal Hossen also spoke in the meeting.

NETRAKONA: On the occasion, lawmaker of Netrakona-2 Constituency and State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru placed wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait on Mukta Mancha in Mokterpara area of the town.

Later, DC Moyeen Ul Islam, SP Akbar Ali Munshi, Zila Parishad Chairman Prashanto Roy, Netrakona Municipality Mayor Nazrul Islam, and district AL President Motior Rahman Khan placed wreaths at the portrait.

Other programmes of the day included rally, discussion meeting, drawing and essay contests, and cultural function.

PABNA: The year-long celebration marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman got underway throughout the district.

On the occasion, district AL, district administration, police, Pabna Press Club, different socio-cultural organisations, Pabna Science and Technology University, Pabna College, Pabna Edward College and other educational intuitions paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths on his mural on Zila Parishad premises.

PANCHAGARH: On the occasion, district and police administration, Muktijoddha Sangsad, and different political and socio-cultural organisations placed wreaths at Bangabandhu's mural on local circuit house premises.

DC Sabina Yasmin and others cut a cake at DC office conference room.

At that time, SP Mohammad Yusuf Ali, Zila Parishad Chairman Anwar Sadat Samrat, Sadar Upazila Chairman Amirul Islam, and Panchagarh Municipality Mayor Towhidul Islam were also present.

A blood donation programme was held at local police lines drill shed.

Besides, rich dishes were served to shishu paribar, government hospitals, and orphanages.

PIROJPUR: On the occasion, DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain placed wreaths on Bangabandhu's portrait at Mujib Chattar in the town.

On behalf of local lawmaker and Minister for Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, on behalf of women's reserve seat lawmaker Sheikh Anny Rahman, and on behalf Zila Parishad Chairman Mohiuddin Maharaj, wreaths were placed at the portrait of Bangabandhu in the town.

Besides, district police led by SP Haiatul Islam Khan, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad led by former district commander Samir Kumar Das Bacchu, Civil Surgeon Dr Hasnat Yusuf Zaki, other governmental officials, non-governmental organisations, professional bodies, and political parties also placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

District administration served sweets and cakes among the people on circuit house premises.

Improved diet was supplied to jail, orphanages and hospitals.









SIRAJGANJ: On the occasion, district administration placed wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait on Collectorate Building premises at 9am.

Later, a cake was cut at 10am, a mural of Bangabandhu was inaugurated at local circuit house at 11am, and sweets were distributed among the children of Shishu Paribar at 12pm.

Besides, 14 poor people of Kalia Haripur Union in Sadar Upazila were given houses, and fireworks were held at 8pm.

