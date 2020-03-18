Five found dead in four districts





PABNA: Police recovered the decomposed body of a minor girl in Faridpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sumona, 4, daughter of Sajib Hossain of Sonahara Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Faridpur Police Station (PS) Abul Hossain said the locals discovered Sumona's decomposed body at an under-construction building owned by Rabiul Islam in the area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

MADARIPUR: Police recovered a farmer's body from Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Deceased Kalam Hawlader, 35, was the son of Saral Hawlader of Ghatakchar area under Kendua Union in the upazila.

The deceased's elder brother Mizan said Tuku Molla of the same village took Tk 2 lakh from Kalam for sending him to abroad. But, Tuku did not send his brother to abroad and was dilly-dallying to return the money.

Several village arbitrations happened in this connection but all went in vain, he said.

On Sunday night, Tuku called Kalam to his house saying he would pay the money. But instead of giving back the money, he killed his brother Kalam, Mizan alleged.

The news of the incident spread out as a van puller denied carrying the body to somewhere else.

Being informed, police recovered the body from Tuku Molla's house and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mohammad Badrul Alam Molla.

However, police detained five people for interrogation in this connection, the ASP added.

BARISHAL: Police recovered two bodies from the district in two days.

The body of Jannat, 6, daughter of Jahangir Hossen of Udaykathi Village in Banaripara Upazila of the district, was recovered from the Sandha River early Monday.

Earlier, on March 14 last, the girl fell in the river from the pontoon of Banaripara Ferry Ghat.

On the other hand, police recovered an unknown woman's body from Hizla Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Hizla PS Maniruzzaman said locals saw the body and informed police.

Later, police recovered and sent the body to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

NARSINGDI: Police recovered a woman's body, tied with a sari around her neck, from the pond of one Hajji Mostofa Mia in Madhya Shilmandi area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon. Deceased Seharun Begum, 55, was the wife of late Sona Mia of the area.

Quoting family members, police and locals said the woman went missing from her house on Friday. On Saturday noon, locals saw the body in the pond and informed police.























