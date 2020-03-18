Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:12 AM
latest
Home Countryside

18 businesses burnt in Bhola

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

BHOLA, Mar 17: At least 18 business establishments were gutted in separate fire incidents in Monpura and Lalmohan.
Eight shops were gutted in a fire in Suryamukhi Bazar under Dakshin Sakuchia Union in Monpura Upazila of the district early Monday.
Properties worth about Tk 50,00000 were destroyed completely, and six sheep were killed in the fire.
On the other hand, at least 10 business establishments were gutted in a fire at Janata Bazaar under Dholigournagar Union in Lalmohan Upazila early Friday.
Being informed, fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the blaze after an hour.
Fire fighters said properties worth about Tk 10 lakh were destroyed in the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrated with enthusiasm
Five found dead in four districts
18 businesses burnt in Bhola
4 killed in road mishaps
Kalsindur people suffer for deplorable road
49 detained on different charges
One killed in rival attack in Netrakona
Bangabandhu’s mural opens in Narail  


Latest News
Dhaka-Delhi ties based on Bangabandhu's inspiration: Modi
52 held in Rajshahi
Mujib Year celebrations begin with illuminating skyline of Dhaka
PM recites sister's poem on 'Mujib Borsho'
Marine Fisheries Academy celebrates Bangabandhu's birth centenary
Copa America postponed to 2021
Males more vulnerable to coronavirus: AIIMS Director
Will build Bangladesh as Sonar Bangla: PM
Pakistan province denies central government report of country's 1st coronavirus death
British doctor beats coronavirus with paracetamol, soup, lemonade
Most Read News
Two new coronavirus cases detected, total number now 10
Bangabandhu, the pioneer of women empowerment
Van Dyck painting stolen from University of Oxford gallery
President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
US volunteers test first vaccine
Kurigram DC, 3 others withdrawn
Italy returnee detained in N’ganj
BIMSTEC Secretary General Ambassador M Shahidul Islam poses along with the Directors representing Bangladesh
Death warrant read out to Azharul at Kashimpur jail
Study: High temperature, humidity reduce coronavirus transmission
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft