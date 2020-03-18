18 businesses burnt in Bhola

BHOLA, Mar 17: At least 18 business establishments were gutted in separate fire incidents in Monpura and Lalmohan.

Eight shops were gutted in a fire in Suryamukhi Bazar under Dakshin Sakuchia Union in Monpura Upazila of the district early Monday.

Properties worth about Tk 50,00000 were destroyed completely, and six sheep were killed in the fire.

On the other hand, at least 10 business establishments were gutted in a fire at Janata Bazaar under Dholigournagar Union in Lalmohan Upazila early Friday.

Being informed, fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the blaze after an hour.

Fire fighters said properties worth about Tk 10 lakh were destroyed in the incident.























