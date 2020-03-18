4 killed in road mishaps





SIRAJGANJ: Two persons were killed and three others injured as a pickup van hit a three-wheeler in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

One of the deceased was identified as Jagdish Chandra Sarkar, son of Nayan Sarkar, from Natore.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station (PS) Shahin said the accident took place in Goja Bridge area of Salanga Union on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara Road at around 6:30am, leaving the duo dead on the spot and three others injured.

THAKURGAON: A schoolboy was killed in an accident on the Pirganj-Fakirganj Road

at Joykristapur Village in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Saddam Hossen, 13, was the son of Rabiul Islam of the village, and a student of class seven at Pirganj Pilot High School.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pirganj PS Prodip Kumar Roy said the boy was going to the district town riding a bicycle. On the way a speeding truck dashed the bicycle, leaving him dead on the spot.

RAJSHSHI: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Mundumala area of Tanore Upazila in the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rezaul Islam, 40, son of Mohammad Dukhu Mia of Samaspur Village in the upazila. He was a rice peddler in Mundumala Bazaar.

Tanore PS OC Rakibul Hasan said police seized the bus and detained its driver Talash, 35.





























