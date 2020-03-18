

Kalsindur people suffer for deplorable road

Twelve teenagers from Kalsindur School achieved championship two times in national football competitions in recent years. They also played football in different countries of the world.

So responding to their demand, power has been connected to over 800 houses in Kalsindur two years back.

Even Kolisindur Higher Secondary School has been nationalised to meet their demand.

But the irony is that, Dhobaura-Tarakanda Road, which has remained deplorable for at least one decade, has not been repaired.

Puddles and potholes are available in many points of this 31 km road. Mainly 6 km between Dhobura-Kalsindur is worse.

Due to miserable condition of the road under construction by Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), the sufferings of people of Durgapur, Dhobaura and Phulpur upazilas has increased.

It has caused increased transport fare. The maternity service seekers are the most sufferers.

The repairing of Kalsindur-Goatola Road started two years back. But due to the negligence of the contractor and LGED authorities, the work got suspended.

Dhobaura Upazila Engineer Shahinur Ferdous said, "Tendering has been done for the road from Kalsindur to Goatala," adding, "The repairing of the road from Sutarpara to Kendua linking Tarakanda to Goatala is awaiting tender."

Assistant Lecturer Mala Rani Sarkar of Kalsindur School & College and team leader of girl footballers said, "The sufferings of people from the road condition is untold."

She added, in the rainy season, the silk coated carpeting gets littered turning the road into a death trap.

Then following, even with a light raining, the road gets knee-watered causing immense sufferings to the students.

She sought intervention from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in this connection.























