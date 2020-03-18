Three ‘Allahar Dal’ members held in Khulna

KHULNA, Mar 17: A special team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive arrested three members including Assistant Nayek of banned militant outfit 'Allahar Dal' from the city on Monday night. The arrested were identified as Md Rakib Hasan, 24, son of Abdur Razzak Biswas also an assistant nayek of Jashore 'Allahar Dal', resident of Chougacha upazila under Jashore district, Ashikuzzaman Ashikul, 36, son of Ali Hossain and Shafiqul Islam, 39, son of Mofazzel Hossain of Jhikargachha upazila in Jashore.

Acting on a tip-off, a special operation team of the RAB-6 conducted the drive in No-4 Food Ghat Jame Mosque area under Ward no-21 in the city around 11.30 pm and nabbed the trio. -BSS