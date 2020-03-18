Coronavirus deaths cross 7,100 worldwide





Infections outside China have been reported by 161 countries. A tally of confirmed US coronavirus cases has multiplied in recent weeks, now surpassing 4,300, and at least 80 people in the United States have died of the respiratory virus.

The White House, under pressure to escalate national action to combat the coronavirus, urged Americans on Wednesday to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and called for closing bars, restaurants and other venues in states where local virus transmission exists.

President Donald Trump's administration and leading Republicans urged the Senate on Monday to swiftly back a House-passed coronavirus aid plan and seriously consider massive new economic stimulus legislation that was still under development. Ohio will postpone its presidential nominating election planned for Tuesday, despite a judge's refusal to endorse a postponement.

Canada closed its borders to all foreign nationals except US citizens and permanent residents on Monday.

Countries around Latin America tightened restrictions on Monday to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, with Peru putting military personnel on the streets, Costa Rica and Colombia closing their borders and other countries ordering curfews.

Venezuela will implement a nationwide quarantine after detecting 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, President Nicolas Maduro said, adding that the total number of cases in the South American country had risen to 33. Mexico's health ministry said on Monday that confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the country have risen to 82 from 53 a day earlier.

Brazil approved steps aimed at maintaining the flow of credit in the economy and expanding banks' lending capacity. Peru's government deployed masked military personnel to block major roads in Lima. EUROPE









In Italy, there were 368 new deaths from the COVID-19 outbreak on Sunday, easily the biggest daily toll recorded in any country, including China. However, the virus may be slowing in Italy's worst hit region, Lombardy. Italy on Monday adopted an emergency decree worth 25 billion euros ($28 billion) to support an already weak economy battered by the worst outbreak of coronavirus in Europe. -REUTERS





