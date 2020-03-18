Video
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:12 AM
DNCC launches hand washing programme

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020
Staff Correspondent

DNCC launches a hand washing campaign to prevent coronavirus spread in the capital’s Gulshan on Tuesday. photo : Observer

DNCC launches a hand washing campaign to prevent coronavirus spread in the capital's Gulshan on Tuesday. photo : Observer

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Tuesday launched hand washing programme at 25 points of the city, aiming to prevent spread of coronavirus.
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated the programme in front of Gulshan-2 DNCC Market. Panel Mayor Jamal Mostafa was present at the programme.
Inaugurating the programme, Mayor Atiqul said the DNCC started the hand wash programme to create awareness among the pedestrians and passengers.
The 25 points are located near Uttara Rabindra Sarani, Rajlaxmi Market, Muscat Plaza Market, Khilkhet Bus Stand, Bashundrara Residential gate, Mirpur Sony Cinema Hall, DNCC regional office, Mirpur-10 Golchattar near fire Service office, Mirpur-12 Bus Stand, Mirpur-14 Mark Medical, Mirpur-10 Shah Ali Market, Mirpur Shopping Mall, Mirpur-1 Co-operative Market, Gabtoli Cattle market, Sheurapara Market, Farmgate Ananda Cinema Hall, Mohammadpur Town Hall, Mohammadpur Basila Road, Karwan Bazar, Agargaon Pangu Hospital, Gulshan-2 DNCC Market, Gulshan Police Plaza, Kakoli Bus Stand, Mohakhali DNCC regional office and Rampura Bazar.


