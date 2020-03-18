Death warrant read out to war criminal Azhar





The death warrant was read out to the Jamaat-e-Islami leader around 9:00am, a jail superintendent confirmed, adding that the death warrant reached at the jail around 1:00am.

The International Crimes Tribunal on Monday issued a death warrant for Azharul hours after receiving the full text of the Supreme Court verdict upholding the Jamaat leader death penalty.

Now Azhar can file a petition with the Supreme Court seeking review of the verdict. The review petition will have to be filed in 15 days from the date of receipt of the certified copy of the verdict.

If the Supreme Court rejects the review petition, Azhar can seek President's clemency. If the president does not grant the mercy his petition then the verdict of the death sentence will be executed.























