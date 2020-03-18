Video
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:11 AM
One thousand landless farmers get khash land

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

A total of one thousand landless farmers from Mirzapur upazila under Tangail district on Tuesday received Khash land on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The landless farmers were immensely happy with the government gesture. District Commissioner of Tangail Md Shahidul Islam handed over the documents relating to the land to the marginal farmers.
On the same day, the DC also changed the status of the farmers of five villages --Goraki under ( Latifpur union), Laxmiyinda, Jagatbhara, Choubaria ( Anaitara union), and Chanduliya ( Bahuriya union) from landless category.
DC noted that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was always the friend of poor farmers and deprived people.
The distribution programme took place on the direct order and supervision of government, DC said.
Additional District Commissioner of Tangail Mustari Quadari (Taxes), additional district commissioner Md Bazlur Rashid (Education), Additional District Magistrate Md Shahidullah, Mirjapur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Abdul Malek, Assistant Commissioner Md Moinul Haque ( Land), Chairman of Latifpur Md Zakir Hossain, Chairman of Jamurki union Ali Azaz Khan Chowdhury Rubel and Chairman of Mohara union Md Badsha Miya were present during distribution ceremony.









