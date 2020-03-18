417 stranded Bangladeshis return from KSA

A total of 417 stranded Bangladeshis, including eight infants, arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah by a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources at the airport said almost all the passengers went to the KSA to perform Umrah. They were stranded in Saudi Arabia as the country suspended air communication with different countries, including Bangladesh, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The special flight of the state-owned airlines landed at the airport around 4:30 pm. -UNB















