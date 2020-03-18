Video
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:11 AM
Four killed as college gate collapses in Sirajganj

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

At least four people have been killed and five others injured in the collapse of an under-construction gate of a college in Sirajganj's Tarash.
The accident occurred at M Mansur Ali College on Tuesday, said Tarash Fire Service Leader Abdullah Al Mahmud. Three of the dead are Tojammel Haque, 56, 'Asif', 16, and 'Rashidul', 27. The other victim is a cattle trader in his 50s but officials could not confirm details about him immediately.
The injured victims were sent to the Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College in Bogura and other hospitals. They include 'Babu', 22, and Shafiqul Islam, 32.
Fire service official Mahmud said cattle traders were trading under the roof of the under-construction gate at Gultahat as it was the weekly market day.
Four people were killed on the spot when the roof collapsed, he said and added the casualties may increase.
Tarash Upazila Executive Officer Iffat Jahan visited the site and said the authorities would form a committee to investigate the accident. Sirajganj-3 MP Abdul Aziz also visited the spot.    -bdnews24.com


