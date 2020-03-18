Malaysia reports 2 COVID-19 deaths   





Malaysia announced its first two deaths related to the COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday as the total number of cases climbed to 673, according to the Health Ministry.A total of 120 new cases were reported on Tuesday, with 95 of those being traced to a large scale religious event held near Kuala Lumpur from late February to early March, Health Minister Adham Baba said in a statement. The two fatalities include a 34-year-old man who had attended the event, and had shown symptoms on March 5 before testing positive on March 12 and finally succumbing to the infection.The second fatality was a 60-year-old man from the north Borneo state of Sarawak with a history of chronic ailments.Adham said that of the total cases, 49 had been cured and discharged, while 12 were currently being held in intensive care and in need of assisted breathing. -UNB