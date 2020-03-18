Decision on CCC poll, JS by-poll in a day or two: CEC





"We haven't decided to postpone the elections yet. We're monitoring the impact of the coronavirus. We'll observe the situation for one or two days and take a decision," the CEC told reporters after cutting a cake marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital

The candidates were asked to seek votes using alternative ways avoiding any mass gathering, he said.

He also said that there would be no problem if they follow the directive.









The CEC said the Election Commission has a plan to hold the elections on March 21. "We will reconsider the decision if the coronavirus situation goes beyond control," he added.

The by-elections to Dhaka-10, Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4 parliamentary constituencies are scheduled to be held on March 21 while the elections to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), and by-polls in Bogura-1 and Jashore-6 parliamentary seats are scheduled for March 29.



