Returnees, sick people urged to refrain from going to mosques

The Islamic Foundation has advised overseas returnees, persons suffering from fever, cough and cold and coronavirus-like symptoms, to avoid going to mosques and public gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.

It also requested khatibs and imams of mosques to offer special doa for all so that they to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic and discuss the coronavirus issue with utmost importance during 'khutba' of Jum'a prayers.

Bangladesh on Tuesday confirmed the detection of two more coronavirus patients, taking the total number of cases to 10. -UNB















