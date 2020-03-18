Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebrated in Singapore

Bangladesh High Commission in Singapore has celebrated the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children's Day 2020 in a befitting manner. The programme of the day started with hoisting the national Flag by Md Mustafizur Rahman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Singapore in the presence of expatriate Bangladeshis and High Commission officials on Tuesday. Then a floral wreath was laid at the portrait of the Father of the Nation. Messages of the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs were read out to the audience. A documentary based on his life and works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was screened. A discussion meeting on the significance and importance of the day was held at the hall room of the chancery. -UNBBangabandhu's birth centenary celebrated in Singapore

