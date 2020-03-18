Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:11 AM
latest
Home News

Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebrated in Singapore

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Bangladesh High Commission in Singapore has celebrated the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children's Day 2020 in a befitting manner. The programme of the day started with hoisting the national Flag by Md Mustafizur Rahman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Singapore in the presence of expatriate Bangladeshis and High Commission officials on Tuesday. Then a floral wreath was laid at the portrait of the Father of the Nation. Messages of the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs were read out to the audience. A documentary based on his life and works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was screened. A discussion meeting on the significance and importance of the day was held at the hall room of the chancery.    -UNBBangabandhu's birth centenary celebrated in Singapore
Bangladesh High Commission in Singapore has celebrated the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children's Day 2020 in a befitting manner. The programme of the day started with hoisting the national Flag by Md Mustafizur Rahman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Singapore in the presence of expatriate Bangladeshis and High Commission officials on Tuesday. Then a floral wreath was laid at the portrait of the Father of the Nation. Messages of the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs were read out to the audience. A documentary based on his life and works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was screened. A discussion meeting on the significance and importance of the day was held at the hall room of the chancery.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebrated in Singapore
ExoMars Rosalind Franklin: Rover mission delayed until 2022
Coal power developers ‘risk wasting billions’
Coronavirus: Why is the UK not shutting schools like other countries?
Six schoolgirls saved from child marriage
Muslims still feel unsafe a year after New Zealand massacre
Rotary holds seminar to raise awareness about COVID-19
Climate change: Will planting millions of trees really save the planet?


Latest News
Dhaka-Delhi ties based on Bangabandhu's inspiration: Modi
52 held in Rajshahi
Mujib Year celebrations begin with illuminating skyline of Dhaka
PM recites sister's poem on 'Mujib Borsho'
Marine Fisheries Academy celebrates Bangabandhu's birth centenary
Copa America postponed to 2021
Males more vulnerable to coronavirus: AIIMS Director
Will build Bangladesh as Sonar Bangla: PM
Pakistan province denies central government report of country's 1st coronavirus death
British doctor beats coronavirus with paracetamol, soup, lemonade
Most Read News
Two new coronavirus cases detected, total number now 10
Bangabandhu, the pioneer of women empowerment
Van Dyck painting stolen from University of Oxford gallery
President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
US volunteers test first vaccine
Kurigram DC, 3 others withdrawn
Italy returnee detained in N’ganj
BIMSTEC Secretary General Ambassador M Shahidul Islam poses along with the Directors representing Bangladesh
Death warrant read out to Azharul at Kashimpur jail
Study: High temperature, humidity reduce coronavirus transmission
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft