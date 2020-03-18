Video
UN for Darfur political mission

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 17: A joint UN-African Union report released on Monday on Sudan and Darfur called for a political mission to replace the peace operation there, raising fears by rights groups that civilians could lose all protection.
The United Nations Security Council will meet on March 26 to decide whether or not to gradually withdraw by the end of October some 7,800 troops, known as the "Blue Helmets," from the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).
The council was originally supposed to discuss the issue on Wednesday, but the session was suspended over concerns about the novel coronavirus.
"In Darfur, armed violence between rebel groups has declined, but the fundamental conflict drivers remain unresolved and exacerbate intercommunal tensions," the report said.    -AFP


