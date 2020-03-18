Trump eyes $850b over virus





The measures are expected to include a payroll tax cut and $50 billion in aid to troubled US airlines hit hard by the near total shutdown in the travel industry, The Washington Post reported, citing four officials familiar with the matter.

The package, which is in addition to the $100 billion in spending directed at paid sick leave and expanded unemployment benefits already moving through Congress, surpasses the $700 billion emergency programme known as TARP to save the banking system during the 2008 global financial crisis. -AFP



















WASHINGTON, Mar 17: US President Donald Trump will ask Congress to approve a massive $850 billion emergency spending package to contain the growing economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, according to media reports on Tuesday.The measures are expected to include a payroll tax cut and $50 billion in aid to troubled US airlines hit hard by the near total shutdown in the travel industry, The Washington Post reported, citing four officials familiar with the matter.The package, which is in addition to the $100 billion in spending directed at paid sick leave and expanded unemployment benefits already moving through Congress, surpasses the $700 billion emergency programme known as TARP to save the banking system during the 2008 global financial crisis. -AFP